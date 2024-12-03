Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce 2025 North American stadium tour

The news arrives less than two weeks after Lamar released his latest album, ''GNX,'' which features SZA on two tracks: ''Luther'' and the closer ''Gloria.'' In a review, AP described the album as leaning into the same creativity-juicing pride, self-righteous anger and supreme confidence that fueled the Grammy-nominated ''Not Like Us'' and won his feud with Drake: ''I kill 'em all before I let 'em kill my joy.''