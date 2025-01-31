Benilde-St. Margaret’s boys hockey coach Ken Pauly became the sixth boys coach in state history to reach 600 career victories when the Red Knights defeated Orono 6-4 on Thursday at Orono Ice Arena.
Coach Ken Pauly of Benilde-St. Margaret’s lands his 600th boys hockey victory
Pauly is the sixth boys hockey coach to reach the milestone in Minnesota.
Pauly, who is in his 35th season overall and 32nd season as the Red Knights coach, has a 600-287-5 career record. The Red Knights improved to 14-5 on the season.
Pauly has led the Red Knights to four state tournament appearances, including three state titles — 1999 and 2001 in Class 1A and 2012 in Class 2A.
He also coached Minnetonka for three seasons, from 2004-07. Minnetonka won the Class 2A consolation title in 2006.
Pauly, who teaches social studies at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, has had just five losing seasons in his coaching career.
Northern Lakes coach Mike Randolph is the state’s all-time leader in career victories with 720 going into Northern Lakes' game against Gentry Academy on Friday.
The other coaches with 600 career victories are Lorne Grosso (707), Roy Nystrom (705), Willard Ikola (616) and Bill Lechner (612).
