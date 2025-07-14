Kelsey Plum scores 23, Azurá Stevens adds 21 and 11 rebounds as Sparks beat Sun 92-88

Sports

July 14, 2025 at 12:27AM

LOS ANGELES — Kelsey Plum scored 18 of her 23 points in the second half, Azurá Stevens finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Sparks beat Connecticut 92-88 on Sunday to snap a 13-game losing streak against the Sun.

Connecticut lost to the Sparks for the first time since an 80-76 home loss on Aug. 28, 2020.

Rickea Jackson scored 19 points and Dearica Hamby added 17 points for Los Angeles (7-14).

Bria Hartley had a season-high 25 points and rookie Saniya Rivers scored a career-high 20 for Connecticut (3-18). Jacy Sheldon added 13 points and Aneesah Morrow 10.

Morrow scored inside to give Connecticut an eight-point lead with 1:46 left in the first half but Jackson made a layup, Julie Allemand hit two free throws and Jackson made another bucket to make it 49-47 at halftime. Stevens scored eight points — including two 3-pointers — before Plum capped a 10-1 spurt with a layup that made it 57-50 with 6:47 left in the third quarter and the Sparks never again trailed.

The Sun shot 50% from the field, while Los Angeles made 47%, but the Sparks grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and scored 14 second-chance points.

The Sun kick off a six-game home stand Tuesday against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. The Sparks host Washington on Tuesday.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

