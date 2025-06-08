Kelsey Mitchell scores 17 to help Fever beat Sky 79-52

CHICAGO — Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 points, Natasha Howard added 13 and Indiana never trailed Saturday night as the Fever beat the Chicago Sky 79-52.
Indiana (4-4), which beat Washington 85-76 last time out to snap a three-game skid, have won back-to-back games and are 2-2 without injured star Caitlin Clark.
Angel Reese grabbed 12 rebounds and finished with four points on 2-of-7 shooting for the Sky (2-5). Kamilla Cardoso and Rebecca Allen scored eight points apiece.
Aari McDonald, who hit three 3-pointers, finished with 12 points and three steals for the Fever. Aliyah Boston had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Mitchell made a layup, McDonald made back-to-back 3-pointers and Mitchell hit a step-back jumper in a 10-1 run that gave Indiana a 17-7 lead with 4:01 left in the first quarter. The Fever led by as many as 14 before they took a 41-28 lead into halftime and led by double digits the rest of the way.
Indiana shot 46% from the field, hit 11 3-pointers and had 20 assists on 27 field goals.
The Sky made 18 of 56 (32.1%) from the field, shot 20% (3 of 15) from 3-point range and committed 19 turnovers.
Fever coach Stephanie White missed the game due to personal reasons. Austin Kelly served as acting head coach.