Review: Kelsea Ballerini wows as country’s next big arena star

For 98 minutes, Ballerini oozed freshness and enthusiasm, whether she was reminiscing about her 2023 Minneapolis show at the Armory (her biggest headline gig at that point, she said) or recalling Friday’s pre-show meet-and-greet at which three women requested the same song (“Leave Me Again”) each for different reasons. The singer even confessed about tweaking her neck the night before onstage in Chicago and requiring a doctor to give her a shot in Minneapolis. Talk about keeping it real.