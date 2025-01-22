The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

2. Kelsea Ballerini: At the Armory in 2023, it was obvious that this Knoxville-reared country singer was ready for a big-time show. Then last October, Ballerini went straight to America’s most famous arena — New York’s Madison Square Garden — to perform her fifth album, “Patterns,” in its entirety before delivering hits like “Hole in the Bottle,” “Miss Me More” and “Love Me Like You Mean It.” On her social media this month, Ballerini, who will become a coach on “The Voice” this spring, has been posting on how she’s preparing for her first arena tour (with assistance from her dogs and actor beau Chase Stokes). The trek kicks off this week, with Minneapolis as the third stop. Opening are Sasha Alex Sloan and MaRynn Taylor. (7 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $44 and up, axs.com)