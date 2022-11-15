ORLANDO, Fla. — CJ Kelly's 17 points helped UCF defeat Western Illinois 70-37 on Monday night.

Kelly was 7 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Knights (2-1). Michael Durr scored nine points and added seven rebounds. Brandon Suggs shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Jesiah West led the way for the Leathernecks (2-2) with 12 points and seven rebounds. KJ Lee added 10 points and seven rebounds for Western Illinois. In addition, Vuk Stevanic had six points.

NEXT UP

UCF next plays Friday against Oklahoma State at home, and Western Illinois will visit UT Rio Grande Valley on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.