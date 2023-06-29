POP/ROCK

Kelly Clarkson, "Chemistry" (Atlantic)

When Clarkson announced the release of "Chemistry," expectations were high for some scorched-earth catharsis from the woman who unleashed the feel-good breakup song of the millennium, "Since U Been Gone." "Chemistry" is her first album of original pop material in six years, following the debut of her popular talk show and her 2020 split with husband Brandon Blackstock. The track list — titles like "I Hate Love" and "Red Flag Collector" — practically screamed divorce.

But Clarkson, 41, said she wanted "Chemistry" to depict a full arc of a relationship, including its high points. "Favorite Kind of High," an upbeat, electro-pop tune, attempts to capture the fizz of new infatuation. The slower, sultry "Magic" addresses a more long-term devotion. Clarkson delivers these vocals with her signature virtuosity, but she doesn't quite inhabit these relatively faceless songs as fully as she does when she's singing about love gone wrong.

Clarkson has always brought a sharp authenticity and feisty independence to her recording career. "Chemistry" never quite lives up to her reputation for excellence, though, and it fails to find a sound that fits the rawness of much of its subject matter. The album is often a showcase for the elemental power of Clarkson's voice and occasionally for her clever turns of phrase as a lyricist, but the arrangements too often rely on modern pop clichés rather than pushing for innovation or reaching back to soulful traditionalism.

The production often feels excessively compressed and synthetic, keeping Clarkson's voice and emotion at an unfortunate remove. The sassy "Down to You" has a few zingers — "I tried to be your friend/I won't make that mistake again" — but its sputtering, faceless chorus demands about 1% of her voice's potential wattage. The wrenching, piano-driven torch song "Lighthouse," on the other hand, gives her a little more breathing space and puts a spotlight on one of the album's most impassioned vocal performances.

"Chemistry" is at its most distinct when it abandons the weight of pathos and allows Clarkson to get loose. Across the final trio of songs, starting with the octave-leaping "Red Flag Collector," she switches gears into a more conversational delivery and lets her quirky personality lead. These three songs may still be about a breakup, but they're not tear-jerkers: "Chemistry" ultimately feels like a missed opportunity for more depth and daring, but at least it sometimes sounds like a vacation.

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

