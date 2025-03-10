Music

Country superstar Keith Urban returns on Sept. 26 at Xcel Energy Center

Tickets will go on sale on Friday.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 10, 2025 at 6:45PM
Keith Urban, seen at the Fine Line in Minneapolis last year, returns to Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 26. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Keith Urban, one of country music’s most consistent performers of this century, will return to Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 26 on his High and Alive World Tour.

With two dozen No. 1 Nashville songs on his résumé, the New Zealand-born Aussie American released his 11th U.S. studio solo album, “High,” last fall featuring the singles “Messed Up as Me” and “Go Home W U,” a duet with Lainey Wilson.

Urban, a guitar slinger with rock-star hair and an actor wife (Nicole Kidman), last performed in the Twin Cities in July at the Fine Line, in a surprise underplay for 650 lucky fans. His previous big gig in Minnesota was the State Fair’s sold-out grandstand in 2023 in front of 13,421 people.

Urban, a two-time CMA entertainer of the year, is known for such hits as “Somebody Like You” and “Long Hot Summer.”

After concluding his Las Vegas residency in February, Urban will begin his tour on April 5 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Three opening acts are slated for the St. Paul concert — Chase Matthew, the “County Line” hitmaker, and newcomers Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

