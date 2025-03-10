Country superstar Keith Urban returns on Sept. 26 at Xcel Energy Center

Keith Urban, one of country music’s most consistent performers of this century, will return to Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 26 on his High and Alive World Tour.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday.
With two dozen No. 1 Nashville songs on his résumé, the New Zealand-born Aussie American released his 11th U.S. studio solo album, “High,” last fall featuring the singles “Messed Up as Me” and “Go Home W U,” a duet with Lainey Wilson.
Urban, a guitar slinger with rock-star hair and an actor wife (Nicole Kidman), last performed in the Twin Cities in July at the Fine Line, in a surprise underplay for 650 lucky fans. His previous big gig in Minnesota was the State Fair’s sold-out grandstand in 2023 in front of 13,421 people.
Urban, a two-time CMA entertainer of the year, is known for such hits as “Somebody Like You” and “Long Hot Summer.”
After concluding his Las Vegas residency in February, Urban will begin his tour on April 5 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Three opening acts are slated for the St. Paul concert — Chase Matthew, the “County Line” hitmaker, and newcomers Alana Springsteen and Karley Scott Collins.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.