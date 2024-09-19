Keith Urban says 'High' is about order and chaos, with songs about love, life and his late father

''It's a lot to do with my dad and being born into a family with an alcoholic father and the challenges that come with that,'' he says of the song. ''My job is to now maybe break that chain and do something different. But I never mentioned alcohol in the song once because I didn't want the song to be about that. It's really about behavioral patterns that we all learn very quickly to survive in whatever environment that we're in.'' Urban has been sober for nearly two decades.