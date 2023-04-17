Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Of course, there was going to be more country music at the Minnesota State Fair grandstand. Keith Urban, the guitar-slinging Nashville superstar from Australia, will return to the fair on Aug. 26.

Urban will be preceded on Aug. 25 by the Chicks, the other country act announced thus far.

Urban has had a steady presence in Nashville since releasing his debut in 1999, and he's been a regular on the red carpet at various events thanks to his 2006 marriage to Oscar winner Nicole Kidman.

Urban, who spent four seasons as a judge on "American Idol," has scored 21 No. 1 country songs. His most recent album is 2021's "The Speed of Now Part 1," though in the past year or so he has released four singles not affiliated with that album.

The two-time CMA entertainer of the year last appeared at the state fair in 2015. His most recent Twin Cities concert was 2018 at Target Center.

Opening for Urban at the fair will be Lindsay Ell, the Canadian singer-guitarist best known for "What Happens in a Small Town."

Tickets, priced from $52 to $87, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at etix.com and 800-514-3849.

Two more grandstand headliners — for Aug. 24 and Sept. 1 — have yet to be announced.