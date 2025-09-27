Review: Keith Urban thrills in St. Paul with rock-star moves, guitar and courage

4. Even though he had an elaborate production with mobile overhead video screens and light rigging, Urban seemed more sincere than scripted, more spontaneous than choreographed, more fun than serious. He wasn’t as loose as at last year’s underplay at the Fine Line in Minneapolis. Yes, he performed a club gig for 650 people and spontaneously accommodated a few requests from the crowd that night. But he was in the moment on Friday, responding to handmade signs. “There are so many signs,” he declared early in the night, “it feels like the most beautiful protest ever.”