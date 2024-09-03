Business

Minnesota AG Ellison warns 5,000 companies to stop selling tobacco products marketed to kids

Attorney general says the unauthorized products, some of which are candy- and fruit-flavored, violate state laws and could be more attractive to children.

By Burl Gilyard

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 3, 2024 at 5:40PM
Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a warning about tobacco products marketed to children. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sent letters to more than 5,000 retailers and distributors asking them to stop selling unauthorized flavored tobacco products in the state. Those products include flavored e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches that have not been authorized for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“For decades now, everyone has known the dangers nicotine poses to young people — increased risk of addiction, respiratory problems, even brain damage. Today, I’m asking Minnesota businesses to join me in protecting young people by taking unauthorized products off their shelves — particularly ones that are illegally marketed toward kids — in accordance with federal and state law,” Ellison said in a statement.

Ellison said the sale and distribution of those products violates several state laws, including consumer-protection statutes. Some of the products have candy, fruit or dessert flavors that may be more attractive to minors.

Ellison asked the companies to confirm they will comply with state law and refrain from marketing, selling or distributing the items.

“Our goal is voluntary compliance,” Ellison said. “Any distributors or retailers that choose to defy the law and not comply, however, should know that my office has a wide range of options to ensure that they stop harming our children. I cannot and will not sit by and allow people to turn a profit by pushing toxins on our children.”




about the writer

Burl Gilyard

Medtronic/medtech reporter

Burl Gilyard is the Star Tribune's medtech reporter.

See More

