DURHAM, N.C. — Samuel Keita came off the bench to score 13 points to lift North Carolina Central to a 96-56 win over The Apprentice School on Saturday.
Cameron Butler had 13 points and seven rebounds for North Carolina Central (2-4). Randy Miller Jr. added 12 points. Alex Caldwell had 12 points.
Karree Smith had 16 points for the Builders, members of the USCAA. Clifton Goode added four blocks. Marion Moore had seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 15 UTSA's perfect season ends in blowout at North Texas
An undefeated season slipped away from No. 15 UTSA on a rain-soaked Saturday in the Dallas area.
Wild
Take it outside: Wild players practice out in the open
Saturday's outdoor practice in St. Louis Park had players thinking about the upcoming Winter Classic on Jan. 1 at Target Field.
Sports
Leons scores 21 to lift Bradley past Maine 71-39
Malevy Leons had 21 points as Bradley easily defeated Maine 71-39 on Saturday.
Sports
Wight leads William & Mary over Mary Baldwin 87-50
Ben Wight had a career-high 20 points as William & Mary easily beat Mary Baldwin 87-50 on Saturday.
Sports
No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast women beat Saint Louis 73-65
Kerstie Phills scored a season-high 16 points, Kierstan Bell added 14 and No. 25 Florida Gulf Coast remained undefeated with a 73-65 victory over Saint Louis on Saturday in the San Juan Shootout.