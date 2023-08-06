SYDNEY — Keira Walsh gave England a potential boost ahead of its Women's World Cup round of 16 clash with Nigeria when the midfielder was able to practice with the team Sunday, one day before the elimination match.

Walsh sustained a knee injury in England's 1-0 win against Denmark in the Lionesses' second game of the group stage. Scans showed she didn't damage her ACL, but it wasn't clear if Walsh would be able to play again this tournament.

Walsh, who plays for Barcelona, participated in individual training to regain her fitness and finally rejoined her teammates in Sunday's practice. England plays Nigeria on Monday in Brisbane, Australia, in a knockout game.

England did not reveal if Walsh, the most expensive player in women's soccer, will play against Nigeria.

Walsh joined Barcelona from Manchester City last year for a reported fee of 400,000 pounds ($513,000), a record for women's soccer.

Despite concerns England wouldn't be able to replace Walsh, the Lionesses produced their best performance of the tournament in their final group game by beating China 6-1.

