The first and last time FC Cincinnati came to Allianz Field, Minnesota United walked out a 7-1 winner.

Saturday’s mere 2-0 victory had to do.

When it was over, newcomer Kei Kamara’s successful penalty kick in the 16th minute was his first in three games as a Loon and the 130th in a MLS career that dates to 2006.

It was all the Loons needed, but veteran midfielder Kevin Molino added a goal of his own, on a full run with an angled, left-footed shot he slipped between the goalkeeper’s legs in the 68th minute.

That was just nine minutes after Molino returned to action as a second-half substitute in his first game back since Sept. 19 at Houston.

It also was his seventh goal in all competitions this season, against a FC Cincinnati that has scored just eight goals all season itself.

Kamara scored that 130th MLS career goal and his first since he was acquired by trade with a penalty kick in the 16th minute created by the foul teammate Chase Gasper drew at the top corner of the 18-yard box. Gasper did so when he won a race to a free ball and got cleated on his foot by a late arriving Cincinnati defender.

A video review determined it a foul and a rewarded penalty kick.

Kamara ended up with a goal scored to show for it while Gasper got a bloody sock later in the game.

Kamara scored on the PK after his shot went middle right and Cincinnati keeper Przemyslaw guessed the other way.

Loons midfielder Robin Lod had two chases before halftime to make it a two-goal lead. But his angled shot on a full run from the right side just went wide of the far post when Kamara’s sliding attempt to direct into the goal came up just a little late.

Lod’s shot in the 35th minute failed as well.

The last time these teams played, the Loons thumped FC Cincinnati 7-1 at Allianz Field in their only meeting last season, on June 29, 2019.

Midfielder Jan Gregus had three assists in a game when Ike Opara, Hassani Dotson, Ethan Finlay, Angelo Rodriguez, Mason Toye and Kevin Molino all scored.

Opara remained out sidelined Saturday, as he has since the league’s “MLS is Back” tournament in Orlando. Finlay remained out as well because of a knee injury. So, too, was captain and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso (hamstring) while Molino was in the 18th for the final time since Sept. 19 as a designated substitute.

Molino entered the game as a second-half sub for Jacori Hayes in the 60th minute and quickly launched a left-footed shot that missed just wide left.

Loons coach Adiran Heath went with the same 4-3-3 formation in which he felt his team played so well in last Sunday’s scoreless tie with Real Salt Lake at home.

That put Kamara up front with Lod and playmaking Reynoso and created a three-man midfield with Hayes, Hassani Dotson and Gregus.

FC Cincinnati arrived at Allianz Field 3-7-4, including 1-6 on the road. Its only road victory was 1-0 over New York Red Bulls on Sept. 19 and a week later it lost 4-0 to New York City FC. It had scored just two goals in its last nine games and its eight goals scored this season were fewest in MLS.

It had been shut out in seven of its last 11 games, too.

On Saturday, its best chance came in the 55th minute when Loons second-year keeper Dayne St. Clair reacted and with both hands steered clear FC Cincinnati attacker Jurgen Locadia’s close-range header on the run