Here's how a motorist and questionnaire respondent from Hopkins described being stopped by a police officer and receiving a repair voucher rather than a ticket: "The cop was … very helpful and professional. My voucher saved me money and worry. … Love the fact that instead of being punished, I was helped! I am a single mother, so this was extremely helpful!"

A Minneapolis driver who was pulled over thought he would get a ticket but was surprised and delighted when he received a voucher to have a light repaired for free.

And a Richfield man said, "When we were pulled over, the police officer was very friendly and helpful. It came at the right time of the year — at Christmas time when I got laid off for the season."

They were among thousands of local and national recipients of vouchers to repair vehicle lights through Light's On!, a Minneapolis-based program. Instead of getting a ticket, the questionnaire respondents received vouchers for up to $250 for repairs at participating auto shops.

It's a successful effort that creates much-needed goodwill while fixing problems for vehicle owners. It merits additional philanthropic support and expansion to more jurisdictions to build trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

Lights On! was started in 2017 by MicroGrants, a Minneapolis nonprofit. Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis school board and City Council member, is CEO of MicroGrants, which also distributed the questionnaire. The organization was inspired to create the Lights On! program following the 2016 death of Philando Castile, who was killed by a St. Anthony officer after being pulled over for a broken taillight.

"Seeing those flashing lights and being pulled over can be a very emotional time" because motorists might fear the outcome, Samuels told an editorial writer. "But with this program, the driver receives a gift instead of a confrontation and creates a strong, positive memory of an interaction with police."

The program is now being used by 175 city, county, state and university law enforcement agencies nationwide, with just over 100 in Minnesota. Recently, Lights On! passed the 10,000 vouchers-issued mark at a cost of about $1 million. Most of the funding comes from contributions, including donations from individuals, organizations and sports teams such as the Minnesota Vikings.

To those who think drivers should be responsible for their repairs, Samuels points out that the program often helps those who are lower-income and might otherwise be unable to afford repairs. He said it's a good investment and less costly — financially and socially — compared to the costs involved when a stop turns violent.

Samuels added that about half of the questionnaire respondents have household incomes of $39,000 or less. In Minneapolis, about half of those receiving vouchers are Black motorists.

The program is an important part of changing attitudes about lower-level violations. Ramsey County and St. Paul recently reported improved safety after changing traffic stop policies. Ramsey County Attorney John Choi said some county departments partnered with Lights On!, and he praised the effort even though some departments have ended low-level equipment stops and instead are sending letters to vehicle owners with broken headlights or taillights.

"That turns a potentially negative experience into a positive," Choi said of Lights On!. "It's a win-win. People wind up thanking us for noticing."

Lights On! goes a long way toward healing relationships and improving vehicle safety — one interaction with police officers at a time.