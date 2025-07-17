Keeping animals of all sizes, from cats to horses, cool during record heat

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With record temperatures hitting the U.S., pet owners have to protect their four-legged family members from dangers like heat stroke and dehydration.
But keeping an animal the size of a small car cool isn't as easy as bringing it inside to the air conditioning. That's why Alicia Grace, owner of Pink Flamingo Stables, has to take extra steps to keep her horses safe and healthy in South Florida's hot and humid climate.
Blazing saddles
Grace cares for eight full-size horses and three ponies on her Lake Worth Beach property. South Florida has a large equestrian community, especially in Palm Beach County with the National Polo Center located in Wellington. But the climate isn't ideal for horses, which generally do better in drier, cooler environments, Grace said.
''Not only do we have the heat, but we also have all the humidity,'' Grace said. ''And with that comes the bugs — flies and mosquitoes — which can actually breed in their cuts and cause all sorts of issues.''
Grace said it's important to keep the horses hydrated and out of the sun during the hottest parts of the day. All paddocks have shaded areas, and barns are equipped with large fans.
''They always have constant access to water,'' Grace said. ''We bathe them daily, and we have cooling blankets that you can actually put on after a ride.''
While cats and dogs can be brought inside to cool, conditioned air on especially hot days, that's not as easy for horses and other large animals.