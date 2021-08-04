Moshi's Muse 3-in-1 slim laptop sleeve is perfect for a storage compartment, but it does a lot more.

The attractive 13-inch sleeve ($60, moshi.com) is made of high-resilience polyester and the exterior is weather-resistant vegan leather, which can be cleaned with commercial leather cleaners. Its SlipGrip opening lets a laptop slide in easily, but prevents it from accidentally sliding out — something I tested with great success.

The same front-opening magnetic closure flap turns into a 15-degree convertible laptop stand with an ergonomic design for comfort positioning when typing and browsing the web. This also keeps the laptop raised to increase airflow to keep the device cooler.

A soft microfiber inner lining protects the laptop from scratches, dust and dirt. A front-side storage compartment has room for a few accessories.

Moshi's VersaCover case with folding cover ($70) is available for most iPads. It also has a microfiber lining with a magnetic closure to protect the touch screen when closed. The body is a shock-absorbing frame with room for storing an Apple Pencil, and folds into three choices of hands-free viewing angles. It even mounts to metal surfaces for secure hands-free viewing. Cutouts ensure access to touch controls, buttons and the camera.