Johnson: Keep violence prevention on task in Minneapolis

Since 2018, Minneapolis has had a division of city government focused on violence prevention, and since 2022, it’s been known as the Neighborhood Safety Department. Under this effort, the city contracts with several dozen community groups, including two that use the Group Violence Intervention (GVI) and Youth Group Violence Intervention (YGVI) models, to provide a variety of services directly to at-risks adults and young people. More recently, the city has paid groups — including people with criminal records — to counsel community members who are at risk in order to help reduce crime and diffuse tension, instead of using sworn officers for that purpose.