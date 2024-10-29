Sports

Keegan Kolesar scores twice as the Golden Knights beat the Flames 5-0

By W.G. RAMIREZ

The Associated Press
October 29, 2024 at 4:54AM

LAS VEGAS — Keegan Kolesar had two goals and an assist, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 5-0 on Monday night.

Vegas closed out a 4-0 homestand, outscoring its opponents 24-8 during the impressive stretch. Kolesar posted his first career multigoal game.

Alex Pietrangelo, Mark Stone and Nic Roy also scored, and Adin Hill made 16 saves in the team's first shutout of the season.

Dan Vladar made 31 saves for the Flames.

Takeaways

Flames: Entered with the fourth-lowest faceoff win percentage (44.9%) and was even worse Monday, winning just 42.1% of the faceoffs.

Golden Knights: Per Money Puck, the top line of Stone, Jack Eichel and Ivan Barbashev has produced 13 goals during 5-on-5 play, the most in the NHL for a single-line combination.

Key moment

Eichel intercepted a Brayden Pachal pass through the neutral zone early in the second period, skated into Vegas' offensive territory and backhanded a drop pass to Stone, who was there to fire it past Vladar for a 2-0 lead.

Key stat

Calgary forward Mikael Backlund skated in his 999th NHL game. He made his NHL debut on Jan. 8, 2009. He is poised to become the 19th player of Swedish descent to skate in 1,000 NHL contests.

Up next

The Flames visit Utah on Wednesday. The Golden Knights play the Kings in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

W.G. RAMIREZ

The Associated Press

