Keegan Bradley would be a shoo-in for the Ryder Cup except that he's the American captain

CROMWELL, Conn. — The question about playing in the Ryder Cup was inevitable. For the Americans who have spent time with Keegan Bradley over the last year, the answer he gave on the 18th green was as pure as the 6-foot putt he had just made to win the Travelers Championship.
''Go USA!" was all Bradley said.
''Of course he wants to play,'' Justin Thomas had said two days before the 39-year-old Bradley posted a 63-68 weekend to win. ''I think his main priority is for the U.S. to win the Ryder Cup. In his heart, he does not care if he's playing or captaining as long as the U.S. wins. Obviously if he could choose, it would be winning as a captain and a player.
''But everything has been so player-first with him,'' Thomas said. ''If everybody wants him on the team, I think he'll be on it.''
There is no getting around it now.
The idea of Bradley playing at Bethpage Black in New York for the Sept. 28-30 matches first came up a year ago when he took the job. A month later, he beat the best PGA Tour players at the BMW Championship. Even then, being a playing captain seemed like a long shot.
But now, after a late rally to win the Travelers Championship — a signature event with another loaded field — Bradley has more PGA Tour individual titles than anyone but Scottie Scheffler over the last year.
''Is that true?'' Bradley said Sunday evening as his eyes widened, unclear if the surprise in his voice was more about his own achievement or concern about his potential Ryder Cup team.