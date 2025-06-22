Keegan Bradley pulls a stunner to deny Fleetwood and win the Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, Conn. — Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley rallied from three shots behind with four holes to play and birdied the 18th hole before a delirious home crowd Sunday for a 2-under 68 to win the Travelers Championship.
The victory only strengthened the case for Bradley to bring his clubs to Bethpage Black for the September matches against Europe. He moved to No. 9 in the standings.
And he wound up beating Tommy Fleetwood, who scored the clinching point for Europe at Marco Simone two years ago.
One shot behind Fleetwood going to the 18th hole, Bradley stuffed his approach to just under 6 feet below the hole. Fleetwood, looking like this might be the time he wins a PGA Tour title, came up some 50 feet short and took three putts for bogey and a 72.
Bradley kept his feet planted when the putt dropped and shook his fist. New England's favorite son delivered a stunner at the TPC River Highlands, capping off the finish in oppressive heat with a 35-foot birdie putt on the 15th and the 6-footer at the end.
''Of all the shots and all the putts I hit, I think I'm going to remember that one the most,'' he said of his final birdie.
It was crushing for Fleetwood, the 34-year-old from England who has built a reputable record around the world but is 0 for 84 in regular PGA Tour events. He got off to a rough start, steadied himself and failed to convert a pair of putts in the 6-foot range over the last five holes.
Russell Henley chipped in from across the 18th green for birdie and a 69 to join Fleetwood one shot behind. Henley called a one-shot penalty on himself in the second round when he saw his golf ball move the length of a dimple as he was playing a chip.