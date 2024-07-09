NEW YORK — Keegan Bradley was clear about his intentions when he was introduced Tuesday as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for 2025.

He doesn't just want to be Captain America, he wants to play on the team at Bethpage Black in New York.

''I feel as though I'm still in the prime of my career and can make this team,'' Bradley said at his introductory news conference.

Bradley would be the first U.S. Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963 if he were to qualify.

''I'm not going to pick myself," Bradley said. "The only way that would happen is if the team was insisting it but even if they did I don't see that happening. I want to make the team on points, otherwise I'm going to be the captain.''

Whether he plays or not, Bradley's captaincy is already tied to Palmer. At 38 years old, Bradley is the youngest U.S. captain since a 34-year-old Palmer led the team in '63.

He said he will soak in advice from his predecessors, but plans to refresh the staff with a youthful approach.

''What's personally important to me is I would like the vice captains to set up the future,'' Bradley said.

Bradley competed in the Ryder Cup in 2012 and 2014, both losses for the Americans. He has long talked about wanting to make it back to the Ryder Cup to redeem those results.

___

