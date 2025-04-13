Keaton Wallace logs first career triple-double as Hawks beat Magic 117-105 before play-in rematch

After sitting out the game, Hawks guard Dyson Daniels led the NBA with 229 steals, 3.0 steals per game and 443 deflections. It was the league's most steals since Gary Payton's 231 for Seattle in the 1995-96 season. The last player to have as many as 200 steals in a season was Chris Paul with 216 for New Orleans in 2008-09.