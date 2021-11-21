MOBILE, Ala. — Marshall Kearing tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds to carry South Alabama to a 78-45 win over Mobile on Saturday.
Jay Jay Chandler had 15 points for South Alabama (2-2). Charles Manning Jr. added 13 points. Alex Anderson had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Sage McKenna had 16 points for the Rams. Joshua Williams added six rebounds. Max Keebaugh had three blocks.
