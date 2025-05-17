Kazuo Ishiguro: 'When you go from book to film, that's a fireside moment'

I said Homer but it could be folktales. The great stories are the ones that last and last and last. They turn up in different forms. It's because people can change and adapt them to their times and their culture that these stories are valuable. There was a time when people would sit around a fire and just tell each other these stories. You sit down with some anticipation: This guy is going to tell it in a slightly different way. What's he going to do? It's like if Keith Jarrett sits down and says he's going to play ''Night and Day.'' So when you go from book to film, that's a fireside moment. That way it has a chance of lasting, and I have a chance of turning into Homer.