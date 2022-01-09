CONWAY, Ark. — Eddy Kayouloud and Camren Hunter scored 18 points apiece and Darious Hall added a double-double to lead Central Arkansas to a 93-88 victory over Lipscomb in Atlantic Sun Conference action on Sunday.

Hall finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Bears (5-10, 2-0). Jared Chatham had 11 points as Central Arkansas won its fourth straight game at home.

Ahsan Asadullah scored a season-high 32 points with 11 rebounds and five assists for the Bisons (8-9, 1-1). KJ Johnson added 13 points and seven assists. Will Pruitt scored 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com