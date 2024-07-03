Lynx guard Kayla McBride will team up with Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese on the WNBA All-Star team to play against the U.S. Olympic team, which will feature McBride's teammate Napheesa Collier and Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve.

McBride and the rookies were selected Tuesday by a combination of votes from the media, players and fans, as well as the league's 12 coaches, to play in a showcase on July 20 in Phoenix.

"I'm thrilled," Reeve said of McBride being named to the All-Star team. "It was a bit of a no-brainer, but I'm thrilled it happened. She's having an incredible season to this point. Just the ways we count on her, defensively, passing, making plays off the bounce. She's doing everything for us."

McBride, who got her fourth All-Star nod and her first since 2019, is averaging nearly 16 points per game and is among the league leaders in three-point shooting.

"She's so deserving," Reeve said.

It's the 20th All-Star Game in the league's history. Clark was the leading vote-getter from fans, receiving 700,735, with her Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston finishing second 72,000 votes behind. Reese was fifth with 381,518 votes. Olympians A'ja Wilson (607,300) and Breanna Stewart (424,135) were third and fourth.

Other members of the WNBA team include DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones of Connecticut, Allisha Gray of Atlanta, Dearica Hamby of Los Angeles, Jonquel Jones of New York, Kelsey Mitchell of Indiana, Nneka Ogwumike of Seattle and Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas.

Three of Wilson's Las Vegas teammates — Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young — are on the U.S. Olympic team. Other returners from the Tokyo Games include Collier and Seattle's Jewell Loyd. Several first-time Olympians will join the team: Alyssa Thomas, Sabrina Ionescu and Kahleah Copper.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.