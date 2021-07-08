If you're looking for a demarcation point in the Lynx season — at least so far — go back to June 19 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

That night the Lynx played Dallas for the second time in three nights, and they were beaten badly. Outrebounded, outshot, out-everything. The Lynx left Texas 5-7.

Some things have changed, which is why the Lynx were looking forward to Wednesday's game with Dallas at Target Center.

It was a mettle detector, of sorts.

Minnesota passed. In an up-and-down game in which the Lynx, at times, struggled at both ends of the court, Minnesota (10-7) opened the fourth quarter on a 10-2 run, erasing a five-point deficit, on the way to a 85-79 victory over the Wings (9-11).

Dallas was within a point after Isabelle Harrison scored on a put-back with 1:12 left. But Minnesota ended the game on a 5-0 run, with Sylvia Fowles scoring on a put-back with 54.4 seconds left and Kayla McBride hitting two free throws with 24.6 seconds left after Kayla Thompson missed a wide-open three-point shot.

It was Minnesota's fifth straight victory since that one-sided loss in Dallas.

This time the Lynx had to come back to do it, down as many as 11 in the game, and down five entering the fourth. But the Lynx defense kicked in, holding Dallas to 14 points, 6-for-20 shooting overall and 0-for-7 on three-pointers in the final 10 minutes.

McBride finished with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists. She has hit 27 of 39 shots and scored 75 points in her last three games. Fowles finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Layshia Clarendon, Bridget Carleton and Napheesa Collier all scored 10. Dallas was led by Satou Sabally (12) and Allisha Gray (13).

With Damiris Dantas hitting two three-pointers and scoring eight points and McBride scoring seven, the Lynx came out of the gate strong, scoring the first five points of the game and leading 14-8 early after Dantas hit her second three-pointer.

Moments later the Lynx went on a 9-3 run — with McBride scoring five — to take a 23-13 lead with 2:22 left in the quarter on McBride's three-pointer from the break.

But, out of a timeout, the Lynx didn't score again in the quarter. Instead the Wings ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to pull within 23-18 entering the second quarter.

Turns out that was just the start for the Wings.

In a second-quarter in which the Lynx had more turnovers (six) than field goals made (five), it was difficult from Minnesota from start to finish. That 5-0 run to end the first quarter turned into an 18-3 run as Dallas started finding its rhythm. Marina Mabrey had seven points and Gray six in that 18-3 run that put Dallas up 31-26 on Gray's basket with 6:47 left in the half.

McBride's three-point play broke that run. And the Lynx responded with a 10-4 run to briefly re-take the lead on Dantas' layup with 4-plus minutes left in the half.

And then the Lynx offense disappeared for the rest of the half.

The Lynx went 0-for-5 with two turnovers in over the final 4 ½ minutes of the half while being out-scored 11-2, giving Dallas a 46-38 lead, its biggest lead of the game so far.

The Lynx were down nine early in the third quarter when they went on a 9-0 run, with Collier scoring the final two points, including her score with 4:07 in the quarter that tied the game at 55.

But then, another bad stretch. Dallas promptly went on an 8-1 run to go up 63-56 on two free throws by Gray with 1:58 left in the quarter. Collier, and then Fowles scored to make a three-point game, but Harrington scored over Fowles in the lane to put the Wings up 65-60 entering the fourth quarter.