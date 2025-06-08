Kayla Harrison survived sex abuse to win Olympic gold. She's now a UFC champ with a mega fight ahead

NEWARK, N.J. — Around her neck or around her waist, Kayla Harrison has a knack for winning gold.
One key distinction, of course, between the Olympics and professional mixed martial arts is what happens in the immediate aftermath of a monumental victory — there is no four-year wait for the next fight.
The next challenger is ready for a confrontation inside the MMA cage.
Harrison barely had minutes to cool down after a dominant submission win earned her the 135-pound championship — in front of a packed house that included President Donald Trump and former boxer Mike Tyson — when she called out the seemingly retired, former champion and 2025 UFC Hall of Fame inductee Amanda Nunes.
''I see you Amanda! Come on up, Amanda,'' Harrison bellowed from the cage.
Nunes stepped out of retirement and into the fray, the two former training partners shook hands and exchanged a few pleasantries before the fighters struck a fierce, staredown pose.
Just a little something for the poster.
''It felt big,'' UFC President Dana White said.