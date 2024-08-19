Kayak CEO says being number 2 to Google in travel searches is 'not a bad place to be'

A: The short answer is it probably can't, which is why prices are coming down. Coming out of the pandemic, there was a lot of consumer interest in revenge travel. I think that probably hit the ceiling this past summer. Now we're falling into that traditional fall season when demand slumps, and you're also seeing that in airfares. So airfares are down from the summer about 26% already. And they're down even from the previous fall, about 4%.