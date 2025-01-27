After being tied up with “American Idol,” a Las Vegas residency and, of course, motherhood over the past seven years, Katy Perry is returning to the road in 2025 and stopping in Minneapolis.
Katy Perry’s eras-centric Lifetimes Tour coming to Target Center in May
The May 13 show follows a seven-year gap in which the “Firework” singer became a mom and an “American Idol” judge.
The “Roar” and “Firework” hitmaker announced a May 13 concert at Target Center, which falls just a week into the newly announced North American leg of her Lifetimes Tour. Akin to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, she’s promising to go through different albums and drop in surprise songs at each show, including tunes off her new album, “143.”
Now a 20-year pop music veteran at age 40, Perry announced her retirement from the “American Idol” judges table last year as she was readying “143.″ She told USA Today that the album and now the tour are largely inspired by the joy she has felt since becoming a mom to Daisy Dove Bloom, her 4-year-old daughter with actor Orlando Bloom.
“When I made the record, it was a celebration of becoming a mother and all the love and the clichés that are true with it. All that unconditional love I never felt,” Perry said. “It is a freeing, dance-heavy … celebratory record. And that is exactly what the tour will be.”
Tickets for the Target Center show (which falls on a Tuesday) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, where presale options begin Tuesday. Perry’s last concert in the Twin Cities was at Xcel Energy Center in December 2017.
