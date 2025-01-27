Music

Katy Perry’s eras-centric Lifetimes Tour coming to Target Center in May

The May 13 show follows a seven-year gap in which the “Firework” singer became a mom and an “American Idol” judge.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 27, 2025 at 7:22PM
Katy Perry performed at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro in September to hype her new album, "143." (Bruna Prado/The Associated Press)

After being tied up with “American Idol,” a Las Vegas residency and, of course, motherhood over the past seven years, Katy Perry is returning to the road in 2025 and stopping in Minneapolis.

The “Roar” and “Firework” hitmaker announced a May 13 concert at Target Center, which falls just a week into the newly announced North American leg of her Lifetimes Tour. Akin to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, she’s promising to go through different albums and drop in surprise songs at each show, including tunes off her new album, “143.”

Now a 20-year pop music veteran at age 40, Perry announced her retirement from the “American Idol” judges table last year as she was readying “143.″ She told USA Today that the album and now the tour are largely inspired by the joy she has felt since becoming a mom to Daisy Dove Bloom, her 4-year-old daughter with actor Orlando Bloom.

“When I made the record, it was a celebration of becoming a mother and all the love and the clichés that are true with it. All that unconditional love I never felt,” Perry said. “It is a freeing, dance-heavy … celebratory record. And that is exactly what the tour will be.”

Tickets for the Target Center show (which falls on a Tuesday) go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com, where presale options begin Tuesday. Perry’s last concert in the Twin Cities was at Xcel Energy Center in December 2017.

View post on Instagram
 
about the writer

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See More

More from Music

See More

Music

Katy Perry’s eras-centric Lifetimes Tour coming to Target Center in May

card image

The May 13 show follows a seven-year gap in which the “Firework” singer became a mom and an “American Idol” judge.

Music

Ahoy, festivalgoers: Minnesota Yacht Club to announce 2025 lineup Tuesday

card image

Music

Bob Dylan returning to Mankato in April for his first Minnesota concert in six years

Bob Dylan plays harmonica with his Band while performing at Bayfront Festival Park in Duluth, Minn. Tuesday July 9, 2013 during a stop on the Americanarama Festival of Music.