Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano meet for third time in their historic women's boxing rivalry

NEW YORK — Katie Taylor remembers the minutes before her first fight with Amanda Serrano, when she left her locker room at Madison Square Garden to find a screaming, sold-out crowd that was larger and louder than anything she imagined.
''I think it was probably the longest ring walk in history, the first fight,'' Taylor said. ''I don't think it will ever be that long ever again, but I was just trying to take the atmosphere in.''
She and Serrano have fought twice, two of the best and most significant events in women's boxing history. They return to Madison Square Garden on Friday night to headline the first all-women's card at the arena for the expected conclusion to a rivalry that has elevated their sport, created opportunities that never previously existed for female fighters, and so far has delivered everything except a Serrano victory.
''I feel like even after the first fight I didn't think it was going to get any bigger than that, but here we are,'' Taylor said. ''This fight is even bigger than the last two and to be headlining such a huge card, to be headlining an all-female card is an absolute privilege. It's an amazing situation and these are the kind of nights that I actually dreamt of as a kid, to be in this position and headlining a big show like this.''
Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs), the 2012 Olympic gold medalist from Ireland, will again be defending her super lightweight titles against Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs), the seven-division world champion from Puerto Rico who is based in nearby Brooklyn, on the card that will stream on Netflix.
Taylor was still fighting at 135 pounds when she edged Serrano by split decision in their first fight on April 30, 2022. She won a unanimous decision in the rematch last November, when they fought in the Dallas Cowboys' stadium before Jake Paul's victory over Hall of Famer Mike Tyson.
Serrano was more disappointed by the latter result, knowing the first fight could have gone either way but believing she had done more than enough to win the second — especially after Taylor was docked a point for a headbutt that forced Serrano to deal with a bloody gash for the remainder of the bout.
''Obviously the judges didn't see me winning the fight, so something has to change and I'm all up for that,'' Serrano said. ''That's what we did in training camp. I'm going to use my head — but not the way it was used on me — but I'm just going to be smarter.''