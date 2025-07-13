Sports

Kate, Princess of Wales, is scheduled to present the Wimbledon trophies to Alcaraz and Sinner

July 13, 2025 at 12:56PM

LONDON — Kate, the Princess of Wales, was scheduled to return to Wimbledon on Sunday to watch the men's final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner and present the trophies afterward.

Kate, the wife of Prince William, is the patron of the All England Club and usually attends the women's and men's singles finals. On Saturday, she gave champion Iga Swiatek her prize after a 6-0, 6-0 victory in the final and offered consoling words to runner-up Amanda Anisimova.

Last year, while recovering from cancer, the princess did not attend the women's final but was on hand for Alcaraz's win against Novak Djokovic at the All England Club.

She has been gradually returning to public duties and recently welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during a state visit to Britain.

