Kate McKinnon to host National Book Awards next month. Jon Batiste will perform live

''I've been an invested reader my whole life and am so honored to be part of this event that celebrates the life-changing power of books while recognizing some of today's most brilliant storytellers,'' McKinnon said in a statement. ''I was lucky to grow up surrounded by books, devouring everything from Pippi Longstocking to a comprehensive manual on proper iguana care, and this access to stories and perspectives helped shape my worldview and understanding of what was possible."