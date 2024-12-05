Kate Hamill delivers a 'feminist primal scream' with her new play 'The Light and the Dark'

Hamill's husband, actor-director Jason O'Connell, recalls seeing her transfixed in front of the painting. ''It was like she was seized,'' he says, adding that her stillness and the light on her face made her look like a painting herself. ''I just watched her commune with it for a while and it was very moving.'' (Hamill soon ordered more than a dozen books about Gentileschi that were waiting for her on her return home.)