Minneapolis criminal defense lawyer Kassius Benson, who started as a law clerk in the Hennepin County public defender's office, was chosen Tuesday by that office's new leader.

The state Board of Public Defense interviewed three candidates publicly for about an hour each before unanimously choosing Benson, who has run his own firm for the past 17 years. Board members cited his experience across the state as well as his connections in the legal and broader communities.

The other finalists were Lindsay Siolka and Shawn Webb, both of whom are supervisors in the county public defender's office.

Benson will replace Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty, who has held the job since 2014 but has been publicly on the outs with the board and the state's Chief Public Defender Bill Ward for most of the past year. The state board voted 4-2 in September against renewing Moriarty's contract for another four years. Her term is up at the end of the year.

In his public interview Tuesday, Benson mentioned his strong working relationship with Ward and board administrator Kevin Kajer. Benson also said he always expected to return to public defense, that now was the time and it would be "like coming home."

Benson mentioned the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody as one of his reasons for wanting the job. He named diversifying the office's staff as the main goal of his four-year term.

Lindsay Siolka

Though the vote for Benson was unanimous, some board members expressed support for Siolka and Webb. Hennepin County District Judge Carolina Lamas said Siolka blew the others "out of the water" with the strength of her interview, and Elizer Darris, an organizer with the ACLU, said Webb and Benson were the strongest candidates.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Helen Meyer said Benson's experience impressed her, and Hennepin County Chief District Judge Toddrick Barnette said Benson's credibility and collaborative approach to the work won him over.

Barnette, who started as a clerk in the public defender's office, is married to an attorney in the office. The office has about 118 employees, most of them attorneys.

Benson will take charge of the busy office after a difficult year that began in December 2019, when Moriarty was abruptly placed on paid leave pending an investigation that led to her discipline for social media activity, and following concerns about her ability to collaborate with other public officials.

In addition to the instability and uncertainty with Moriarty's position, Hennepin County's public defense attorneys have been working under shifting conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic. Public health restrictions have made it challenging for them to protect themselves and their clients while ensuring timely court sessions.

After the investigation, Moriarty returned to work even though she was at odds with Ward, who preceded her in the Hennepin County job.

Moriarty reapplied for her job but wasn't chosen as a finalist. She hasn't indicated whether she will stay on in the office, but she remains a county employee and could return to trial work.

The chief public defender job in Hennepin County has an annual salary range of $140,317 to $161,398.

