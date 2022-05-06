Some critics think the Federal Reserve isn't moving fast enough to respond to high inflation.

Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed, rejected that notion in an essay he published on Friday.

Earlier this week, the Fed's rate-setting committee raised short-term interest rates by a half-percentage point to hopefully help cool off red-hot price increases. That followed a quarter-percentage point increase in March.

But some observers contend the Fed's monetary policy has actually become more stimulative because inflation has risen faster than interest rates.

"We we aren't simply behind the curve, they argue, we are falling even further behind," Kashkari wrote. "Is this criticism right? No."

Long-term interest rates, such as mortgage rates, are much more important in driving economic activity, he said. And those rates, he added have been moving much higher in recent months than the Fed has raised rates, which he offered as evidence that Fed policy is restraining the economy.

"How is that possible given that we have only raised the funds rate by 75 basis points and haven't actually begun shrinking our balance sheet?" he said. "We are seeing the power of forward guidance: the (Fed's rate-setting committee) has signaled where policy is headed in the future and markets have adjusted in anticipation of those policy moves, including both expected increases in the funds rate and decreases in the balance sheet."

Now the Fed needs to follow through on those plans for further rate hikes and shrinking its balance sheet, he said, and will need to monitor data over the next several months to determine if that's enough to bring inflation back down or if it will need to be more aggressive.

"I am confident we will do what we need to do to return inflation to our 2 percent target," he wrote.