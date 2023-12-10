NORMAL, Ill. — Liza Karlen scored 19 points, five in a critical 9-0 run in the fourth quarter, and No. 19 Marquette extended its best start ever by rallying for a 64-62 win over Illinois State on Sunday.

The Golden Eagles had to overcome some tense moments in the closing seconds to run their record to 9-0.

Mackenzie Hare converted a three-point play to make it 61-56 with 1:13 to go. Both teams missed before Maya Wong drained a 3-pointer for the Redbirds with 21.3 seconds remaining.

Hare got two of those points back from the foul line at 12.5 seconds, after Illinois State had to foul three times to send Marquette to the line. Wong then got fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all of the free throws at 9.7 seconds, making it 63-62.

Karlen, an 83% free throw shooter, then missed a pair but the second rebound went out of bounds off Illinois State. Rose Nkuma, an 81% shooter from the line, then missed the first free throw before making the second.

Following a timeout with 6.5 seconds left, Kate Bullman's 3 from the top of the key spun out and although Illinois State corralled the rebound, time expired.

Hare had 14 points for the Golden Eagles and Jordan King had 13.

Wong led Illinois State (7-2), which was coming off an 18-point loss at No. 5 North Carolina, with 14 points and eight assists. Caroline Waite had 11 points, Bullman and DeAnna Wilson 10 each with Wilson grabbing 10 rebounds.

It was 34-34 at halftime and then Marquette only scored seven points in the third quarter to trail 47-41 entering the fourth.

Marquette is home on Wednesday, opening Big East Conference play against No. 22 Creighton. Illinois State is home against Saint Louis on Dec. 19.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball