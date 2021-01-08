The Timberwolves got a welcome bit of news on the injury front Friday as the team listed center Karl-Anthony Towns as questionable for Saturday's game against San Antonio.

That's an upgrade for Towns over his status entering the last few games when the team has ruled him out in the previous days' injury reports. Towns has missed the last six games, all Wolves losses, because of a dislocated wrist he suffered Dec. 26 in a win over Utah.

Towns has been pushing to play and the Wolves are going to see how he responds Saturday morning during shootaround and perhaps warmups before gauging his readiness, a source said. Towns remained in Minnesota during the Wolves' recent road trip to Denver and Portland in an effort to keep rehabilitating the injury and prevent flights from increasing the chance of it swelling, according to the source. Of note, the Wolves won't be traveling much in the near future as seven of their next eight games are home.

It's an understatement to say the Wolves have been struggling without Towns. They've lost every game he has missed with five of them coming by double digits. The Wolves won the two games he has played.

In other injury news, guard Josh Okogie remains out because of a left hamstring strain.