Karl-Anthony Towns has faced his share of foul trouble and double teams early in the Timberwolves season. Towns likes to battle for position and has found himself on the wrong side of the whistle too often for his liking, especially in the Wolves' first few games.

Wednesday night's win over Sacramento may have shown how the Wolves might be able to combat some of those issues going forward by having Towns operate more from the mid-range and high-post areas. That's because it can be harder for teams to double a player in the middle of the floor given the passing lanes he can have.

This may not be Towns' primary area of operation going forward, but he had some moments where it was effective. Towns said he made some changes in part because of how the game is changing for big men.

"The NBA is a little different right now. The game has changed a little bit for us,' Towns said. "I don't think the physicality will be allowed as much, so I have to adjust."

To do that, Towns said he has been watching some film of Dirk Nowitzki and Kevin Garnett and how they operated in the same area of the floor, and how they tried to tangle for position without fouling as much.

"It's really dangerous and [Wednesday] you saw a little bit of that where I was able to really attack and also no double team was able to come," Towns said. "[When] you're in the middle of the floor, it's going to be very difficult to have that happen."

"Just trying to find different ways to play the game because the game has changed again on us," Towns said. "We're gonna have to change with it or eat some hard times."

Towns operating out of the mid-range can also have some benefits for the rest of the offense, Anthony Edwards said.

"It helps him operate in tight spaces because if he catch it on the three-(point line), they can just load up. It helps us cut better because we can get out of his way and let him go to work," Edwards said.

Edwards' adjustments

Edwards said he noticed teams were defending him a certain way of late — forcing him to drive to his right. Edwards is right handed, but he drives to his left a lot, and teams were making him go to his right more often of late.

Edwards obliged, saying he has no problem going right, and said there was an instance he got an easy layup going to his right when the Kings were forcing him left. This defensive tactic also helps him get into his stepback jumper, which he used to effect in the fourth quarter by hitting four threes.

"They was like, 'He want to go left,' then he forced right and I took off right then dunked it ..." Edwards said. "So I go right, get a layup, now they start playing back even more, so that's when I do my stepback. When they're playing back far, I'm just like I'm a shoot it. I ain't got no other choice but to shoot it."