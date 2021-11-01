KARE's Boyd Huppert, one of the most admired and celebrated TV reporters in the country, has announced that he has cancer.

Huppert, best known for his weekly feature, "Land of 10,000 Stories," revealed the diagnosis Sunday on KARE's evening news broadcast.

"It's a punch in the gut," he told anchor Randy Shaver, who himself has battled cancer.

The report said that Huppert, 59, is suffering from multiple myeloma, an uncommon blood cancer. He has already started chemotherapy and hopes to get a bone marrow transplant next year.

Huppert, who joined KARE in 1996, has earned more than 100 regional Emmys and 19 national Edward R. Murrow awards. He will share more about his health and future plans Monday during the 10 p,m. edition of "KARE 11 News."