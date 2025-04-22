Karen Read's second murder trial revives debate over who killed her Boston police officer boyfriend

DEDHAM, Mass. — The second murder trial of Karen Read, whose case has sparked a national debate on police accountability and won her legions of devoted fans, will begin Tuesday with both sides laying out conflicting theories of how her Boston police officer boyfriend ended up dead.
Read is accused of striking John O'Keefe with her SUV in 2022 and leaving him to die alone in the snow outside of a house party in the town of Canton, a suburb about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Boston. She has been charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence and leaving the scene.
During the first trial last year, prosecutors said Read intentionally backed into O'Keefe after she dropped him off at a house party and returned hours later to find him dead. The defense said she was a victim of a vast police conspiracy and that O'Keefe was fatally beaten by another law enforcement officer at the party.
A mistrial was declared last year after jurors said they were at an impasse and deliberating further would be futile.
After the trial, the defense unsuccessful moved to have two of the charges dismissed after they said several jurors came forward to say the group was unanimous in finding Read not guilty of second-degree murder and leaving the scene. The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request from Read to delay her trial on double jeopardy grounds
Many of the factors that made the first trial must-see television will be featured in the second.
Many of the same witnesses are back as are Read's aggressive defense team and dozens of her supporters camped out near the courthouse — many carrying ''Free Karen Read'' signs and wearing pink. Read, who has been featured in several documentaries about her case, has become a minor celebrity.
The biggest difference will be the lead prosecutor, Hank Brennan. Brought in as a special prosecutor after the mistrial, the former defense attorney has represented a number of prominent clients, including notorious Boston gangster James ''Whitey'' Bulger.