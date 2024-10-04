Karen Read seeks delay in wrongful death lawsuit until her trial on murder and other charges is done

The lawsuit filed last month blames the death of John O'Keefe on Read, and also on what it describes as negligence by bars that continued to serve drinks to her despite signs she was drunk. It says the first bar served her seven alcoholic drinks in about 90 minutes the night of Jan. 28, 2022, and that Read carried the last drink into the second bar, where she was served a shot and a mixed alcoholic drink within an hour.