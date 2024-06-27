Before he truly feels at home in Minnesota, Jason Hackett needs to tick off a few items on his checklist, like learning how to fish and ski. But the KARE anchor first had to tackle a more pressing priority: Being true to himself.

During an edition of the "Sunrise" morning show in May, Hackett dedicated two minutes of airtime to telling viewers that he was gay.

"Coming out to people is never easy for me," he said in a segment that quickly went viral. "I'm so nervous right now. I'm not going to lie."

Hackett's sexual orientation was no secret to family and friends. But in a 13-year career that has included stops in Florida, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Oklahoma City, this was the first time he had shared the news so publicly.

Nearly two months later, he knows he made the right decision.

"It's been crazy — in a good way," said Hackett, 36, who keeps a copy of "100 Things to Do in Minnesota Before You Die" on his cluttered desk at KARE's studio in Golden Valley. "I'm a bit surprised the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive."

KARE 11 anchor Jason Hackett leaves the studio after co-anchoring the morning news in June. "I think he sensed, rightly, that this was the place to be his full self," coworker Jana Shortal said.

On air, Hackett comes across like a seasoned pro. During the 4:30 to 7 a.m. broadcast this past Monday, he smoothly transitioned between updates on flooding in Waterville, Minn., to poking fun at meteorologist John Zeigler's dog. He saved his yawns for the commercial breaks, during which he also stretched some aching muscles, the result of a high-energy weekend workout.

But he's still adjusting to being out of the closet. He marvels at the fact that he hasn't taken off the Pride bracelet he snapped on in Washington, D.C., a few weeks ago. Earlier this month, he wore a rainbow headband to a Lynx game and put his hand on the knee of Marcus Pugh, his partner of five years.

"A year ago, I would have been hesitant to do that," Hackett said. "It was a relief to sit there, next to another couple, and be able to express our love and not worry what people will think."

The two first connected when Pugh messaged Hackett after an Oklahoma City broadcast and told the Florida native that he needed to invest in a pair of cowboy boots. Hackett considered coming out during his five years in Oklahoma, but it wasn't the right market or the right time.

"I don't think he would have had the support from the station," said Pugh, who made the move to the Twin Cities shortly after Hackett did in early 2023 and now works for U.S. Bank. "Coworkers knew about us, but it was kind of like the military with this don't-ask, don't-tell policy.

"It's been totally different here. We felt that instantly."

Still, Hackett was cautious. Homophobia is alive and well, especially in the Black community.

"It's religion, it's this over-reliance on masculinity, the lack of showing emotions," he said. "We have yet to break that stigma."

Before taking the job, he broached the idea of coming out with KARE's Jana Shortal, one of the Twin Cities' most prominent LGBTQ journalists.

"He was, it felt at the time, unsure if his being out was something he was ready to be to all, on air," said Shortal, who hosts "Breaking the News." "But over time with his team on the morning, I think he sensed, rightly, that this was the place to be his full self."

One of his most important supporters was co-anchor Alicia Lewis.

"I felt it would be liberating," said Lewis, who has been at the station for 10 years. "Plus, I was always afraid I was going to slip up on air and mention Marcus' name. We're very personal with our viewers. Not that we have to put out all of our personal business, but it's those kind of connections that help people trust us."

A week before making the announcement, Hackett had breakfast with "Sunrise" executive producer Jordy Foy so they could map out how the segment would play out. Despite knowing the game plan, Foy almost got choked up when it happened.

"It's not always easy for someone to do something like this," Foy said. "But I do think telling the news comes with a responsibility of being truthful to yourself and being truthful with the audience. You don't want a bunch of phonies on the air."

Hackett is embracing his new position as one of the Twin Cities' most recognizable gay media personalities. He'll be riding the KARE float this Sunday in the Twin Cities Pride Parade. He was also on the cover of a recent edition of Lavender, Minnesota's most popular gay magazine.

"I just wanted to be my authentic self," he said before heading back to his North Loop home to walk his dogs. "I wanted to show other people that you could live your truth out loud and not be ashamed about it."

Jason Hackett's favorite things

Music: "When I was in Oklahoma, I allowed myself to get to know country a little bit. My partner is more into it than I am, so he'll put some on during road trips. But after an hour, I'm like, 'OK, back to Beyoncé. I saw her last year. Best concert of my life."

TV: "I love reality-competition shows. I want to be on 'The Amazing Race' one day. I recently got into 'House of the Dragon.' I had never watched 'Game of Thrones,' so when all the incest and murder started happening, I was like, 'Whoa!' And people are like, 'Yeah this is what happens in this universe.' "

Restaurants: "I love Maynards in Excelsior. We're still trying to get out more, but it's hard because of my hours. By the time it gets to be about 6 p.m., I want to wind down."

Theater: "I love going to see the musicals at the Orpheum, but it's tough because that means the next day I show up to work groggy and red-eyed. But I am excited about seeing 'Back to the Future' in September. My all-time favorite is probably 'Pippin,' which I saw on Broadway. I need to get back there. So many shows I need to catch up on."