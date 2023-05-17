KARE 11 has won another Peabody Award.

The local NBC affiliate was honored last week for its investigative series, "The Gap: Failure to Treat, Failure to Protect," which revealed systemic failures to treat people with mental illness.

The Peabody, which celebrates excellence in storytelling that reflects social issues, is one of media's highest honors. This year's 35 winners include "Abbott Elementary," "Frontline" and "This American Life." KARE was the only local TV news station to be selected.

The station shared a Peabody last year with Denver's KUSA for their joint investigation into the deadly use of the prolonged prone restraint technique by police officers.

"The Gap" was led by KARE reporters A.J. Lagoe and Brandon Stahl, executive producer Steve Eckert and photojournalists David Peterlinz, Ron Stover and Gary Knox.

Their work was also honored this past February with a duPont-Columbia Award.