Kara Young, already on a Broadway streak, could make Tony history with her role in 'Purpose'

NEW YORK — Don't bother asking Kara Young which one of her roles is her favorite. They're all her favorite.
''Every single time I'm doing a show, I feel like it is the most important thing on the planet,'' she says. ''I don't have a favorite. It's like this: Every, every single project has held its own weight.''
Right now, the weighty project on her mind is Broadway's celebrated ''Purpose,'' Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' drawing-room drama at the Helen Hayes Theater about an accomplished Black family revealing its hypocrisy and fault lines during a snowed-in gathering.
''There's so much in this play,'' says Young, who plays an outsider who witnesses the implosion. ''Like a lot of the great writers, he creates these universes in a line or the space between the words.''
A tense family gathering
''Purpose'' is set in the Jasper family's living room in an upper-middle-class neighborhood in Chicago. The patriarch is Pastor Solomon Jasper, a Civil Rights legend, and his steely wife, Claudine.
They are reuniting with their two sons — Junior, a disgraced former state senator, recently released after serving a prison sentence for embezzling funds, and Naz, who fled divinity school and is now a nature photographer.
Young plays Aziza, a Harlem-bred social worker who has been close friends with Naz but didn't know anything about his family. ''This kind of thing never happens to me! I never meet famous people and you've been famous this whole time?'' she screams.