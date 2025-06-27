Kara Lawson has always been a basketball trailblazer and has a legit chance to lead USA squad in LA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kara Lawson has always been a basketball trailblazer and now the Duke women's coach has a legit chance to lead USA to another gold medal.
She has already done it once.
Lawson guided the Americans to a 3-on-3 Olympic gold medal and could have the chance to lead the USA's 5-on-5 squad at the Los Angeles Games in three years. First up is coaching the U.S. AmeriCup team that begins play this weekend in Chile.
Coaching is something she wanted to do since she was a young girl growing up in Virginia. She just didn't know it would be for her country.
''I played for a long time, and, so I got into coaching a little bit later just because I had a long playing career, which is as a good excuse as any to get into coaching later,'' Lawson quipped during an interview with The Associated Press. ''So I was always drawn to it. I just didn't know what my entry point was.''
She just thought the entry point might be at the high school level as the WNBA didn't exist and college wasn't something she strived to do.
Fast forward 37 years and she's in charge of the group of college players heading to South America.
''I'm fortunate enough to be assigned something as important as America's head coach, my goal is to do the best job possible,'' Lawson said during a break as she prepared her team for the World Cup qualifying tournament.