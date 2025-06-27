Kara Lawson has always been a basketball trailblazer and has a legit chance to lead USA squad in LA

''In my experience in life, if you just keep that mindset of being in the moment, more opportunities tend to happen for you,'' said Lawson, who helped the USA win gold in 2008 at the Bejing Games, where she and Bird were teammates. ''And if you're so worried about where you fit and who goes where, and am I next in line? I just never found that to to be productive and drives you crazy and it's a waste of energy.