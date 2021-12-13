Carolina Hurricanes (19-7-1, second in the Metropolitan) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-8-1, first in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -136, Hurricanes +113; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Carolina. Kaprizov is eighth in the NHL with 32 points, scoring 10 goals and recording 22 assists.

The Wild are 10-2-0 on their home ice. Minnesota has scored 103 goals and is second in the Western Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game. Ryan Hartman leads the team with 13.

The Hurricanes are 12-4-1 on the road. Carolina averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Vincent Trocheck leads the team serving 37 total minutes.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hartman leads the Wild with a plus-20 in 28 games this season. Kaprizov has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 15 goals and has 32 points. Nino Niederreiter has 9 points over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 7.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Jonas Brodin: day to day (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (health protocols).

Hurricanes: Tony DeAngelo: out (covid-19 protocols), Jordan Martinook: day to day (lower body), Brett Pesce: out (covid-19 protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.